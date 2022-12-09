Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and offensive tackle Paris Johnson were named first-team All-Americans by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday evening.

Harrison, a sophomore from Philadelphia, has hauled in 72 passes this season for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns, which is tied for third nationally. He was recently named the Big Ten receiver of the year and was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

Johnson, a junior from Cincinnati, allowed just one sack and 10 quarterback pressures in 757 offensive snaps while helping the Buckeyes’ offense average 44.5 points and 492.7 yards per game. He was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection this fall.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud and redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, meanwhile, were second-team selections by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, which is one of five selectors that determine consensus and unanimous All-Americans.

The others are the American Football Coaches Association, the Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of America and Sporting News. Any Ohio State player who garners first-team honors from one of the five will have a tree planted in their honor in Buckeye Grove.

