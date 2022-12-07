Ohio State freshman defensive end Omari Abor lost his black stripe following Tuesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, signifying his status as an official member of the team.

Abor, a former five-star prospect from Duncanville, Texas, played nine fourth-quarter snaps in the win over Arkansas State but missed the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury. He returned to practice this week as the Buckeyes prepare for the Peach Bowl against Georgia.

“This guy had a minor setback, but he’s been working hard every day,” director of player development C.J. Barnett said following practice. “He’s proven himself, that he’s got a little dog in him.”

Abor, who was considered the sixth-best edge defender and No. 63 prospect overall in his class, is now the 17th member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class to have his black stripe removed, a list that includes fellow defensive ends Caden Curry and Kenyatta Jackson.

“I want to thank everybody who helped me,” Abor told his teammates as fifth-year senior defensive end Tyler Friday removed the stripe from his helmet. “Shoutout to the Rushmen, shoutout to all the coaches, the weight room, training, all that. Even the (offensive) line. Go Bucks!”

