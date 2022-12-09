Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt, Not Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., Wins Biletnikoff Award

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was named on Thursday evening as this year’s recipient of the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented to the nation’s most outstanding pass-catcher, over Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson and Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

Hyatt has caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns, which is tied with Houston’s Nathaniel Dell for the national lead, while leading the Volunteers to a 10-2 record. That includes six receptions for 207 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-49 win over Alabama in October.

Harrison, meanwhile, caught 72 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns, including a pair of three-touchdown performances in wins over Arkansas State and Michigan State. He also had several ridiculous catches this fall, one of which came along the sideline against Indiana.

That said, Hyatt becomes the first player in Tennessee history to win the Biletnikoff Award, while Terry Glenn (1995) remains the only Buckeye to capture the award. Harrison will have another chance to end that drought during his junior season next season, though.

