Follow along as all 41 matchups are unveiled on Sunday.

Selection Sunday is here in college football, and with it, all 41 bowl-game matchups for the 2022–23 season will be revealed. The action starts on Dec. 16 with the Bahamas Bowl and Cure Bowl, and will continue all the way through the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve until the end of bowls on Jan. 2. The national championship game will then be held on Monday, Jan. 9 in Inglewood, Calif.

As each bowl matchup is reported Sunday, we’ll be filling in the teams below. All times are Eastern.

Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

National championship (Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Peach Bowl semifinal winner vs. Fiesta Bowl semifinal winner

New Year’s Six

Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 31, 12 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

All other bowls

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl, Nassau (11:30 a.m., ESPN)

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

Cure Bowl, Orlando (3 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl, Boston (11 a.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque (2:15 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, Inglewood, Calif. (3:30 p.m., ABC)

TBD vs. TBD

LendingTree Bowl, Mobile (5:45 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas (7:30 p.m., ABC)

TBD vs. TBD

Frisco Bowl, Frisco, Texas (9:15 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl, Conway, S.C. (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato, Boise, Id. (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Raton, Fla. (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl, New Orleans (9 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Dec. 23

Independence Bowl, Shreveport, La. (3 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawai’i Bowl, Honolulu (8 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl, Montgomery, Ala. (12 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

First Responder Bowl, Dallas (3:15 or 6:45 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham (3:15 or 6:45 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Phoenix (10:15 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Watch college football games live with fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl, Annapolis, Md. (2 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Liberty Bowl, Memphis (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Holiday Bowl, San Diego (8 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Texas Bowl, Houston (9 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl, the Bronx (2 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Cheez-It Bowl, Orlando (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Alamo Bowl, San Antonio (9 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Charlotte (12 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Sun Bowl, El Paso (2 p.m., CBS)

TBD vs. TBD

Gator Bowl, Jacksonville (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD

Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., Barstool)

TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Dec. 31

Music City Bowl, Nashville (12 p.m., ABC)

TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (12 p.m., ESPN2)

TBD vs. TBD

Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)

TBD vs. TBD

More College Football Coverage:

• Bennett, Georgia Look Primed for Another Playoff

• In Hiring Deion Sanders, Give Colorado Credit

• TCU Has One Dream Dashed, but Playoff Hopes Live