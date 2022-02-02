Report: Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Sign With Minnesota Vikings

Harbaugh's formal interview with the Vikings is set to take place on Wednesday, which is National Signing Day.

According to a report from TheWolverine.com’s Chris Balas, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is planning to sign with the Minnesota Vikings following his interview on Wednesday.

“Harbaugh was not in his office at Schembechler Hall today,” Balas said. “Other sources told TheWolverine.com that while he didn’t address the team, he did say some ‘goodbyes’ and ‘thank yous’ yesterday.”

Balas also reported that “at least a few” of the Wolverines’ assistant coaches are expected to join Harbaugh in Minneapolis.

“Everyone is wondering if they’ll have a job much longer,” a source told Balas. “The team will be notified of everything on Thursday.”

As for who could replace Harbaugh at Michigan, Balas suggests Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and Wolverines running backs coach Mike Hart are at the top of the list of options for athletic director Warde Manuel.

The 58-year-old Harbaugh just wrapped up his seventh season in Ann Arbor, which featured Michigan’s first win over Ohio State in 10 years, first Big Ten title since 2004 and first-ever trip to the College Football Playoff.

Harbaugh was initially linked to the Las Vegas and Chicago Bears last month before the Vikings requested and received permission to interview Harbaugh for their vacant head coaching job over the weekend.

This was notable given Harbaugh previously worked with new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah when he was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, when Adofo-Mensah was the manager of football research and development from 2013-14.

Harbaugh went 49-22-1 in four season with the 49ers, reaching three NFC Championship Games and Super Bowl XLVII, where they lost to John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens. He was fired after going 8-8 in 2014.

If the report comes to fruition, Harbaugh will replace Mike Zimmer, who led Minnesota to an 8-9 record in 2021.

