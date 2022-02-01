Colin Kaufmann, Brenten “Inky” Jones Commit To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-Ons

The Buckeyes have added a pair of in-state speedsters to their 2022 recruiting haul.

Ohio State continued its recent string of in-state commitments on Monday when Avon defensive back Colin Kaufmann and Steubenville defensive back Brenten “Inky” Jones announced they have both accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Buckeyes.

“First, I would like to thank God for being able to have opportunities like this and blessing me with abilities to play at the next level,” Kaufmann said in a note posted to Twitter. “I also thank my parents and brother for supporting me though the whole process and all different types of adversity. It means os much to me, the love and support.

“To all my coaches throughout my football career, I would like to thank you for everything you have done, building me physically and mentally, not just for football but also for the future beyond football. This program means the world to me and I will forever be grateful.”

The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound Kaufmann notably finished fourth at the state track and field championships with a 10.69-second 100-meter dash. He played wide receiver and cornerback and returned kicks for the Eagles, who reached the state semifinals last fall.

Kaufmann, who took an unofficial visit for Ohio State’s win over Tulsa on Sept. 19, picked the Buckeyes over scholarship offers from Dayton and Findlay.

The 6-foot-2 and 190-pound Jones, meanwhile, visited Ohio State for the first time for the loss to Oregon on Sept. 11. He remained in contact with director of high school relations Ed Terwilliger, who then invited him back for another visit on Jan. 22.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for this opportunity and his continuous blessings in my life,” Jones said. “Next, I would like to thank my mom, dad, brother and sisters for their unconditional love and support.

“Last but not least, I’d like to thank my head coach, Big Red coaching staff, Steubenville Tigers, principal, teachers, friends and all extended family that have taken the time to make me the student-athlete I am today.”

Jones also runs track and plays small forward for the Big Red, averaging 11.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.4 assists per game. He picked the Buckeyes over scholarship offers from Bluefield State and Glenville State.

Kaufmann and Jones become the fifth and sixth known preferred walk-on commitments for Ohio State, joining Dublin (Ohio) Coffman quarterback Mason Maggs; Hubbard, Ohio, running back T.C. Caffey; Cincinnati Princeton linebacker Jaylon Stoker; and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy kicker Jayden Fielding.

