Former Ohio State OG Jonah Jackson Named To 2022 Pro Bowl

Jackson replaces Washington Football Team offensive guard Brandon Scherff, who is unable to play due to injury.

With Washington Football Team offensive guard Brandon Scherff unable to play due to injury, former Ohio State offensive guard Jonah Jackson has been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl.

This marks the first Pro Bowl selection for Jackson, who was picked by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s started 32 of a possible 33 games in his career, only missing the Lions’ 30-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals in December with a back injury.

Jackson came to Ohio State in 2019 as a graduate transfer after four seasons at Rutgers. He then was named first-team All-Big Ten and a third-team American by the Associated Press while leading the Buckeyes to a conference title and trip to the College Football Playoff.

Jackson now becomes the seventh former Ohio State player named to this year's Pro Bowl, joining Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa and center Corey Linsley, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will take place this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the Raiders and future home of Super Bowl LVIII. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN.

