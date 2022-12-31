Ohio State’s Miyan Williams Available, Gee Scott Game-Time Decision Against Georgia

Ohio State redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams will be available while junior tight end Gee Scott will be a game-time decision for tonight’s College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia (8 p.m. on ESPN).

Williams, who leads the team with 817 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground this season, missed his media availability on Tuesday and Thursday morning due to a “stomach bug” but practiced with the Buckeyes on Thursday afternoon.

His availability is critical for Ohio State, as they were already without sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, who had season-ending surgery on his injured left foot earlier this month. Expect junior Chip Trayanum and freshman Dallan Hayden to have a role, as well.

Scott, meanwhile, has caught five passes for 28 yards and one touchdown as Ohio State’s third tight end behind redshirt junior Cade Stover and sixth-year senior Mitch Rossi. He’s also had a role on special team this season, mostly on kickoff and punt returns.

The Buckeyes will be without a total of 11 players against the Bulldogs, though fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb, redshirt freshman wide receiver Corban Cleveland and freshman offensive lineman Avery Henry are the only new names on the list.

Ohio State doesn’t provide injury updates, so the reason for Babb’s absence is unclear. Cleveland entered the transfer portal earlier this month, while Avery was recently diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, though both are with the team in Atlanta.

Ohio State Availability Report Vs. Georgia

Game-Time Decision

Junior tight end Gee Scott

Unavailable

Fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb

Freshman running back T.C. Caffey

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Corban Cleveland

Sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson

Freshman offensive lineman Avery Henry

Redshirt sophomore defensive end Mitchell Melton

Redshirt freshman linebacker Jalen Pace

Redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor

Seventh-year senior long snapper Bradley Robinson

Junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Redshirt sophomore safety Kourt Williams

