Skip to main content

Ohio State’s Miyan Williams Available, Gee Scott Game-Time Decision Against Georgia

Williams was dealing with a “stomach bug” earlier in the week but practiced with the Buckeyes on Thursday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ohio State redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams will be available while junior tight end Gee Scott will be a game-time decision for tonight’s College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia (8 p.m. on ESPN).

Williams, who leads the team with 817 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground this season, missed his media availability on Tuesday and Thursday morning due to a “stomach bug” but practiced with the Buckeyes on Thursday afternoon.

His availability is critical for Ohio State, as they were already without sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, who had season-ending surgery on his injured left foot earlier this month. Expect junior Chip Trayanum and freshman Dallan Hayden to have a role, as well.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | A Look Inside Georgia's Ferocious Defense | The Schemes And Plays That Will Decide Michigan-TCU | What We'll Remember From 2022: The Year Of Chaos

Scott, meanwhile, has caught five passes for 28 yards and one touchdown as Ohio State’s third tight end behind redshirt junior Cade Stover and sixth-year senior Mitch Rossi. He’s also had a role on special team this season, mostly on kickoff and punt returns.

The Buckeyes will be without a total of 11 players against the Bulldogs, though fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb, redshirt freshman wide receiver Corban Cleveland and freshman offensive lineman Avery Henry are the only new names on the list.

Ohio State doesn’t provide injury updates, so the reason for Babb’s absence is unclear. Cleveland entered the transfer portal earlier this month, while Avery was recently diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, though both are with the team in Atlanta. 

Ohio State Availability Report Vs. Georgia

Game-Time Decision

  • Junior tight end Gee Scott 

Unavailable

  • Fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb
  • Freshman running back T.C. Caffey
  • Redshirt freshman wide receiver Corban Cleveland
  • Sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson
  • Freshman offensive lineman Avery Henry
  • Redshirt sophomore defensive end Mitchell Melton
  • Redshirt freshman linebacker Jalen Pace
  • Redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor
  • Seventh-year senior long snapper Bradley Robinson
  • Junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  • Redshirt sophomore safety Kourt Williams

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

-----

You may also like:

Get Your Last Minute Tickets To Ohio State-Georgia Peach Bowl

Field Design Revealed For Peach Bowl Between Ohio State And Georgia

Peach Bowl Prediction: No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Georgia’s Kirby Smart Preview Playoff Matchup

Preview: Ohio State Seeks Redemption In Playoff Matchup With Georgia

Miyan Williams Dealing With "Stomach Bug," Expected To Play Against Georgia

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (2)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Ohio State Georgia
Football

Get Your Last Minute Tickets To Ohio State-Georgia Peach Bowl Matchup

By Andrew Lind
Peach Bowl Field Design
Football

Field Design Revealed For Peach Bowl Between Ohio State And Georgia

By Andrew Lind
C.J. Stroud
Football

Live Updates: No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

By Eddie Marotta
Stetson Bennett
Football

Peach Bowl Prediction: No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

By Andrew Lind
Ryan Day
Football

Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Georgia’s Kirby Smart Preview College Football Playoff Matchup

By Andrew Lind
C.J. Stroud
Football

Game Preview: Ohio State Seeks Redemption In Playoff Matchup With Georgia

By Andrew Lind
Ryan Day and Gene Smith
Football

Opinion: If Kevin Warren Leaves, Big Ten Should Name Gene Smith Next Commissioner

By Brendan Gulick
Miyan Williams
Football

Ohio State’s Miyan Williams Dealing With "Stomach Bug," Expected To Play Against Georgia

By Andrew Lind