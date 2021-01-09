Buckeyes Take Off For Miami!

After a week of preparation for the CFP National Title game, the Buckeyes are Florida-bound!

Ohio State is Miami-bound for Monday night's national championship tilt against the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Buckeyes have boarded their plane in Columbus and they are heading for Miami International Airport. If you'd like to track their flight, you can do so here.

Ohio State is scheduled to land in Miami just before 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

Once the Buckeyes arrive tonight in South Florida, it will be a pretty quiet evening for the team at the hotel. They will have a practice tomorrow at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Monday night's championship game.

We will have coverage from Miami all weekend long right here on BuckeyesNow.

In the meantime, you can get ready for this weekend's game with some of the posts below, including breakdowns on either side of the ball and a preview from former Buckeye national champion Dustin Fox.

