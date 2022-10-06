Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Michigan State During Radio Show

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Fan on Thursday afternoon, then met with the media for approximately 15 minutes for a lighting round to discuss the 49-10 win over Rutgers and preview Saturday’s road trip to Michigan State.

The following is a bullet-point recap of everything Day had to say:

Ryan Day Radio Show

Day noted they had 18 red zone plays against Rutgers, which was “unique.” Said they were going to do everything they could to punch it in on 4th-and-goal right before the half.

Day mentioned how few offensive plays the Buckeyes had against the Scarlet Knights, but pointed out how several drives started near midfield and the interception on the first drive of the third quarter.

Day called the defense “opportunistic” and noted how they’re playing fast and aggressive right now.

Day said quarterback C.J. Stroud graded out a champion despite throwing for just 154 yards and having a turnover. “The one interception he wants to have back, but he still played very well.”

Day said it was one of those games where they played better than maybe the felt coming off the field. Called it a "funny" game with "a couple funky drives."

Day said they were prepared for Rutgers to run a trick play on special teams, like they did after the touchdown. Credited wide receiver Jayden Ballard for being ready in that situation.

Day sounded optimistic that running back TreVeyon Henderson would play this week after being a late scratch against Rutgers. "We're certainly going to need him."

On being able to play younger players in recent weeks: "The more times we can get out there, the better." Said those reps can accumulate quickly. "These guys are getting valuable experience." Said that use that as a pitch in recruiting.

Day said they place a lot of emphasis and that players must be on “high alert” on special teams. “They’ll try to steal a possession against us.”

On the first game on natural grass: “It’s going to be a different surface. We really don’t play on grass as much as we used to.”

Day said playing the first road game is a break from routine, particularly how they handle Friday. “You just have to handle the environment when you’re there.”

“On the road, you certainly have to run the football … It’s going to be critically important on Saturday.” Added that leaders need to step up in enemy territory.

Day notes how most of the team hasn’t played at Michigan State with fans, as the 2020 matchup was impacted by COVID-19.

On junior linebacker Cody Simon : “If he can really become a contributor for us, that can give us even more depth.”

Day noted the younger safeties stepping up with injuries to Tanner McCalister and Cameron Martinez. "Hats off to those guys and Perry (Eliano) for getting them ready to roll." Said neither has a long-term issue.

and . “Hats off to those guys and for getting them ready to roll.” Said neither has a long-term issue. Day said wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is progressing but is still considered “week-to-week” with the hamstring injury. “Nobody wants to get back more than Jaxon.”

Day said Michigan State is "probably the most skilled team we've played to date." Noted how a lot of the team is back from last year's Peach Bowl team and how they were in the top 10 when they played last fall. "Well-coached and a lot of good layers."

Said the message to the players this week is that they’re “trying to do something that’s not normal. We’re trying to be the best team in college football … If you’re not maximizing every day to be great, what are you leaving it on the table for?”

Day noted how they’re typically restricted to 74 players on the travel roster but received a waiver to bring an injured captain along. Said there are some tough decisions on who to bring because you need “a pair and a spare” at every position.

Day recalls the last time Ohio State played at Michigan State, when he was unable to coach the team after contracting COVID-19. “When you watch your team play on TV like that in real-time, it’s surreal.”

Said he stopped at the store, bought a case of beer and two pizzas and said, “Daddy’s home.” Watched the game in the basement with his family and was yelling at the TV until the Buckeyes took control of the game.

Credited defensive line coach Larry Johnson , who served as the interim head coach, and strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti for getting the team ready. “It was a wild experience, but I thought the guys handled it well.

On the four-game cutoff for players to redshirt: "We've had a couple of conversations with guys on the bubble, but the more you play the better." Said it's a new dynamic that players across the country are shutting it down themselves and entering the transfer portal.

On senior advisor to the head coach Keenan Bailey : “It’s hard to put it into words what he means to the Buckeyes.” Called him one of the hardest workers in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and said he’s great at establishing relationships with players and recruits alike. “He’s a really big asset to our program.”

Day said he'll go out on the road recruiting next week when the Buckeyes are off. Hasn't had an opportunity to do so this season because he wants to be around the team on Friday nights, but they have sent some coaches on the road in the last few weeks.

Ryan Day Lightning Round

On what Stroud did to earn champion status against Rutgers: “We ask him to do a lot in all areas … At the end of the day, when you’re scoring seven touchdowns on nine possessions, you’re doing something right.”

On just having just four players on the roster who played at Michigan State in 2018: “We are going to lean on those guys and challenge them to lead the way for us.”

Day said he enjoyed watching the game on TV in 2020, though he was never quite able to relax. Said there were decisions that needed to be communicated before the game to make things go as planned on game day.

On embracing a “villain” mindset during their first game on the road. “The biggest difference is when you’re home, you have a bunch of people cheering for you. When you go on the road, everybody wants to see you lose. It’s just a different environment, a different feel.”

On senior offensive tackle Dawand Jones ’ improvement this season: “Quite honestly, I think his body weight is allowing him to do things he couldn’t last year.” Has been impressed with his energy and attitude. “It all works hand-in-hand.”

Day declined to discuss any injuries because things can change rather quickly, but said McCalister and Martinez have had "a good week of practice."

On senior defensive end Zach Harrison , who played inside on Saturday against Rutgers: “He’s disruptive and he’s being productive now.” Said they want to find creative ways to get him involved.

Day said the improved play at linebacker is "50-50" more experience and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles' arrival. Noted how they were essentially starting fresh last season after the departures of Pete Werner, Baron Browning, Tuf Borland and Justin Hilliard.

