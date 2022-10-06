Although he’s handled kickoff duties in the first five games of the season, Ohio State freshman kicker Jayden Fielding lost his black stripe following Wednesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, signifying his status as an official member of the team.

“This guy’s been working his butt off since he got here,” director of player development C.J. Barnett said. “Very little guy, but he’s got a big leg.”

Fielding joined the Buckeyes this offseason as a walk-on from League City, Texas, by way of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, where he was considered the seventh-best kicker in the class of 2022. He picked Ohio State over similar opportunities at Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Rutgers and Virginia Tech.

Fielding has kicked off 41 times for Ohio State this season, with 19 going for touchbacks. He was notably named the Buckeyes’ special teams player of the week following the 77-21 win over Toledo, when he kicked off 12 times with 10 touchbacks.

“I just want to thank all the (special teams players), Coach (Parker) Fleming, the strength staff, Coach (Zachary Higgins) and God for putting me in this position to be successful and be brothers with y’all,” Fleming said.

More News: SI's Top 10: Georgia Shows Vulnerability | College Football Scoreboard | October Storylines To Watch | College Football Bowl Projections | ESPN's College GameDay Will Head To Kansas | What We – And Don't – Know About CFP Expansion

Fielding is now the 15th member of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class to shed his black stripe, joining quarterback Mason Maggs, running backs Dallan Hayden and T.C. Caffey, wide receivers Kojo Antwi, Kaleb Brown and Kyion Grayes, defensive ends Caden Curry and Kenyatta Jackson, defensive tackle Hero Kanu, linebacker C.J. Hicks, cornerbacks Jyaire Brown and Ryan Turner and safeties Kye Stokes and Sonny Styles.

Maggs and Caffey also joined the program as walk ons, while the others are all scholarship players.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka Making Sure Muffed Punt Never Happens Again

Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Hosting Winter Coat Drive On Monday

Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg, Zach Harrison, Cade Stover Preview Michigan State

Ohio State Up To No. 2 In SI All-American’s 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson Playing Well Despite Lack Of Home Runs

Ohio State’s Tony Alford Apologized To RB Miyan Williams During Recruitment

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!