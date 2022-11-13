Ohio State's Nov. 19 Game At Maryland To Kick Off At 3:30 P.M. On ABC

The Big Ten announced early Sunday morning that Ohio State's Nov. 19 game at Maryland will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

The Buckeyes are 7-0 all-time against the Terrapins, including a 52-51 overtime victory in their last trip to College Park, when they survived a potential game-winning two-point conversion attempt.

Ohio State was supposed to travel to Maryland in 2020, as well, but the game was cancelled due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Terrapins' program. The Buckeyes are notably 3-0 in games played at SECU Stadium.

Maryland is 6-4 this season, including losses as Wisconsin and No. 14 Penn State over the last two weekends. The Terrapins were shut out by the Nittany Lions on Saturday, falling 30-0 in State College.

This marks just the second 3:30 p.m. kickoff of the season for the Buckeyes, who are coming off a 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday. They’ll close the regular season against Michigan at noon on Nov. 26, meanwhile.

