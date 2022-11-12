Instant Analysis From Ohio State's 56-14 Dismantling of Indiana

Ohio State returned home to a snowy Ohio Stadium after two consecutive road games, and maybe home-cooking was all the Buckeyes needed to rebound from a close-call last week at Northwestern. The running game deficiencies that had plagued the team in recent weeks disappeared this afternoon, as the they gained 340 yards on the ground. Miyan Williams accounted for 145 of those yards and a touchdown in the first half before being carted off with a leg injury. Xavier Johnson scored on an impressive 71-yard run and Dallan Hayden also hit pay dirt, giving the Buckeyes three different runners to score a touchdown.

C.J. Stroud looked much more comfortable in the pocket today than he did last week, throwing for 297 yards and five touchdowns. Marvin Harrison Jr. continued his jaw-dropping play with a few more highlights to add to his season-long reel, and finished the day with seven receptions for 135 yards and a 58-yard touchdown reception.

Lathan Ransom and Tommy Eichenberg led the way for the Buckeye defense. Ransom finished second on the team in tackles, adding 1.5 sacks and a blocked punt, while Eichenberg recorded three tackles-for-loss. The Buckeye defense as a unit was outstanding situationally, holding the Hoosiers to 3-for-18 on third and fourth-down conversion attempts.

The Buckeyes look ahead to their final two games of the regular season, and face-off against Maryland next Saturday before a meeting with Michigan on Nov. 26.

Join Brendan Gulick and Andrew Lind as they break down all of today’s action.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Watch Ryan Day’s Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State Beat Indiana

Miyan Williams Suffers Apparent Right Leg Injury, Ohio State Running Back Room In Trouble

Live Updates: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Game Prediction: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Game Preview: Ohio State Focused On Indiana But Keeping An Eye On Michigan

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Indiana During Radio Show

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!