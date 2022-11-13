Skip to main content

Photos From Ohio State's 56-14 Win Over Indiana

Nearly 100 photos from the Buckeyes' blowout victory over the Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon.
Redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown to lead Ohio State to a 56-14 win over Indiana, though he left late in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

Freshman Dallan Hayden added a career-high 102 yards and one score once Williams went down, while fifth-year senior wide receiver Xavier Johnson had a 71-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 17-for-28 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns, including one on his final attempt of the day to fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb.

The Buckeyes’ defense, meanwhile, limited the Hoosiers to 269 yards and 3-of-17 on third downs and 0-for-1 on fourth down after struggling in those areas last weekend at Northwestern.

That said, check out nearly 100 photos from Ohio State’s blowout win over Indiana below:

1. Brian Hartline
2. Kyion Grayes
4. Corey Dennis
3. Tommy Eichenberg
5. Jakob James
6. Gee Scott Jr
7. Jackson Kuwatch
8. Mitch Rossi
9. Tanner McCalister
10. Ryan Day
11. Mark Pantoni
12. Kamryn Babb
13. Taron Vincent
14. Mitchell Melton
15. Gene Smith
16. Jim Knowles
19. Kamryn Babb
17. Kyion Grayes
18. Julian Fleming
20. Keenan Bailey
21. Justin Frye
24. Cameron Brown
23. Dawand Jones
22. Harry Miller
26. Larry Johnson
25. Gee Scott Jr
27. Cade Stover
28. Mason Arnold
29. Chip Trayanum
30. Tyleik Williams
31. Ohio State Band
32. Gee Scott Jr
33. Kamryn Babb
34. C.J. Stroud
35. C.J. Stroud
36. Paris Johnson
37. Paris Johnson
38. Xavier Johnson
39. Emeka Egbuka
40. Xavier Johnson and Brian Hartline
41. Devin Brown
42. Xavier Johnson
43. Miyan Williams
44. Miyan Williams
45. Emeka Egbuka
46. C.J. Stroud
47. Ohio State Flag
48. Taron Vincent
49. Julian Fleming
50. Dallan Hayden
51. J.T. Tuimoloau
52. Ohio State National Championship Banners
53. Steele Chambers and Jack Sawyer
54. Marvin Harrison Jr
55. Lathan Ransom
56. Cody Simon
57. Ronnie Hickman
58. J.T. Tuimoloau
59. Miyan Williams
60. Miyan Williams
61. Miyan Williams
62. Tommy Eichenberg
63. Evan Pryor and TreVeyon Henderson
64. Caden Curry
65. C.J. Stroud
66. C.J. Stroud
67. Cade Stover
68. Steele Chambers
69. Javontae Jean-Baptiste
70. Steele Chambers
71. Xavier Johnson
72. Xavier Johnson
73. Xavier Johnson
74. Xavier Johnson
75. Jakob James
76. J.K. Johnson
77. Taron Vincent
78. Paris Johnson and C.J. Stroud
79. Donovan Jackson
80. Dallan Hayden
81. Kamryn Babb
82. Kamryn Babb's Mom
82. Kamryn Babb and Tony Alford

