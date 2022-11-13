Photos From Ohio State's 56-14 Win Over Indiana

Redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown to lead Ohio State to a 56-14 win over Indiana, though he left late in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

Freshman Dallan Hayden added a career-high 102 yards and one score once Williams went down, while fifth-year senior wide receiver Xavier Johnson had a 71-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 17-for-28 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns, including one on his final attempt of the day to fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb.

The Buckeyes’ defense, meanwhile, limited the Hoosiers to 269 yards and 3-of-17 on third downs and 0-for-1 on fourth down after struggling in those areas last weekend at Northwestern.

That said, check out nearly 100 photos from Ohio State’s blowout win over Indiana below:

