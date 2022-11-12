Penn State Coach Serves Self-Imposed Punishment for Unsportsmanlike Penalty

It’s far from unusual in sports to see or hear about a coach disciplining a player for making a mistake on the field. But, on Saturday, Penn State coach James Franklin decided to take a page out of that book in order to teach himself a lesson.

The teaching moment came late in the second quarter of No. 14 Penn State’s home game against Maryland when Franklin was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. The call cost the Nittany Lions offense 15 yards but proved not to impact the drive too much as kicker Jake Pinegar converted a 50-yard field goal to put the team up 24–0.

Shortly after the kick, Franklin gave himself an opportunity to reflect on what he did by dropping down to the ground and knocking out a few vigorous reps of push-ups before hopping back up to continue coaching.

Although Penn State’s big lead may have afforded him a chance to enforce his self-imposed punishment, Franklin, at least in that moment, seemed to have no problem with showing his players and viewers his version of how he leads by example.

