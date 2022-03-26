C.J. Stroud Gets, Gives Glimpse Of NFL Future At Ohio State’s Pro Day

With two wide receivers projected to be first-round picks in next month’s NFL Draft, someone had to throw to Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave at Ohio State’s Pro Day on Wednesday. So, who better than redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed a combined 135 passes for 1,994 yards and 25 touchdowns to the duo last season?

“I knew that if we had C.J. with us, it would result in us looking crisp and clean,” Wilson said after his workout. “C.J.’s a special talent that brings something to the table that not a lot of people bring to the table. We wanted to have him out there with us to let him showcase what he could do because he’s really special.”

Olave only added to that, calling Stroud a rare talent.

“I say that from my heart,” Olave said. “I know he’s been through a lot and I’m glad he’s in the position he’s in today. The thing about him is he’s going to put God first all the time. I respect him as a person and as a leader, and I can’t wait to see his career take off.”

This was the second year in a row that Wilson and Olave participated in the Buckeyes’ Pro Day, as they caught passes from former quarterback Justin Fields last March as underclassmen. Stroud found himself in the same position on Wednesday, having the chance to put his talents on display for the more than 100 representatives from all 32 NFL teams in attendance while helping out his teammates.

“I’m definitely blessed to be in this opportunity to get my feet wet, so maybe next year – or I don’t know when, that’s all up to God – I’ll get another shot at it,” Stroud said. “I can do nothing but just thank Garrett and Chris for just letting me do this with them. I was excited. I damn near didn’t sleep last night.

“It’s special just to leave them out the right way. I love those dudes. They’re like big brothers to me. I definitely feel like this was a good thing to end with. I really appreciate them for letting me have this opportunity.”

Stroud was able to gain some valuable feedback from NFL personnel on Wednesday, and with more than a year until the 2023 NFL Draft, that gives him plenty of time to work on things that could make him the top quarterback off the board – or even the No. 1 overall pick – should he choose to leave school early.

“I think it was an opportunity for me to show what I can do and this will elevate my confidence a little bit into my pro day,” Stroud said, noting it was about his former teammates more than anything. “It just shows me that I'm able to do this. I have the God-given talent.

“I think I was a little nervous at first, but after you let that first ball go, you’re back to doing what you did since you were a kid. I think that’ll just catapult me to next year and make me feel a lot more comfortable and better.”

Stroud wasn’t the only signal-caller on hand on Wednesday, as former quarterback Cardale Jones threw passes to running back Master Teague, wide receiver Chris Booker and college basketball player turned tight end Malik Smith, the old brother of defensive end Tyreke Smith. He also came away impressed with the Buckeyes’ returning starter.

“He looks great,” Jones said. “I threw with him a couple times this week, and I’m just like, ‘Jesus, man.’ I rave about the receivers that he had, but you’re right next to him and see how he goes through his progressions when he’s just running the route and how he released the ball, things you don’t see when you’re trying to avoid guys on the football field. I’m very impressed with him.”

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day acknowledged afterward that Stroud’s record-setting redshirt freshman year coupled with his performance at Wednesday’s Pro Day will only put more pressure on him to be successful this fall.

He also pointed out the criticism Stroud received early in his first season as a starter, when he was dealing with a separated AC joint in his throwing shoulder, as well as how he bounced back to be named the Big Ten offensive player, quarterback and freshman of the year and a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

“It just gives him an opportunity the next time that he's in this situation, he’s done it before,” Day said. “It’s the same thing that happened last year when he hadn’t thrown a pass before and nobody in the country knew who he was, and now people do. In a different way, it’s the same thing.

“What I mean by that is you can’t listen to the people who say, ‘You’ve never done it before,’ people that are doubting you. After the first couple of games, when they said he couldn’t play, they were questioning the shoulder. They’re the same ones that are saying, ‘You’re going to be the first quarterback in the draft next year.’ Don’t worry about that, just worry about getting better.”

