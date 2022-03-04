Ohio State To Host Student Appreciation Day On April 2

The Buckeyes have been unable to hold the event the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio State announced on Thursday it will hold Student Appreciation Day during the Buckeyes’ eighth practice of the spring on Saturday, April 2.

The tradition began when former head coach Urban Meyer welcomed students to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for designated practice in the spring of 2012, his first with the program. Students were able to watch the team practice, participate in kicking drills and races and then mingle with the players afterward.

This continued every year until 2018, although the program did not give a reason why it was not held that spring. Ohio State then resurrected the tradition one year later when head coach Ryan Day took the reins.

The Buckeyes were unable to host Student Appreciation Day the last two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled spring practice in 2020 and placed restrictions on practices in 2021.

With no restrictions on attendance for athletic events, Ohio State could see thousands of students back on the practice field next month. It’s unclear if masks will be required, though the university’s current health and safety protocols require them for all indoor spaces.

