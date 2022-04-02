Skip to main content

Photos From Ohio State's 2022 Student Appreciation Day

The Buckeyes welcomed hundreds of students to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for their eighth practice of the spring.

After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ohio State football program welcomed students back to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for its annual Student Appreciation Day on Saturday.

The couple hundred students were able to watch as the Buckeyes’ offense scrimmaged the defense for more than an hour, then got to mingle with the coaches and players, with quarterback C.J. Stroud receiving the bulk of the attention.

Stroud took pictures with and signed autographs for seemingly everyone on hand, while former players like wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave also said their farewells to the students ahead of next month’s NFL Draft.

Student Appreciation Day also doubled as a massive recruiting event for Ohio State, as numerous five-star prospects made the trip to Columbus this weekend. All in all, it was a successful afternoon for the Buckeyes.

Check out our favorite photos from Student Appreciation Day below: 

1. Emeka Egbuka
2. Reid Carrico
3. Dylan Raiola and C.J. Stroud
4. Tyquan Lewis
5. Emeka Egbuka
6. Emeka Egbuka
7. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
8. Emeka Egbuka
9. Emeka Egbuka, Teradja Mitchell and Cameron Martinez
10. Caleb Burton and Jakailin Johnson
11. Cade Stover
12. Jayden Ballard
15. Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau
13. Denzel Burke
14. Denzel Burke
16. Kourt Williams
17. Jakailin Johnson
18. Caden Curry
19. Xavier Johnson
20. Luke Wypler
21. Donovan Jackson, C.J. Stroud and Paris Johnson
22. Paris Johnson and Jack Sawyer
23. C.J. Stroud
24. Kyle McCord
25. Donovan Jackson
26. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
27. Marvin Harrison Jr. and C.J. Stroud
28. Dawand Jones
29. Julian Fleming
30. Marvin Harrison Jr. and C.J. Stroud
31. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
32. Marvin Harrison Jr.
33. Xavier Johnson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba
34. Josh Proctor
35. C.J. Stroud and Ryan Day
36. Jordan Hancock
37. Cade Stover
38. Donovan Jackson
39. Cade Stover
40. Cade Stover and Ronnie Hickman
41. Jyaire Brown and Jayden Ballard
42. Kyle McCord
43. Kyion Grayes
44. Kyion Grayes
45. Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss
46. Joe Royer
47. Perry Eliano
48. Julian Fleming
49. Sam Hart
50. Bennett Christian
51. Kye Stokes and Bennett Chrisitian
52. Jakob James
53. Kyle McCord
54. Luke Wypler
55. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
56. C.J. Stroud
57. Cade Stover
58. Miyan Williams
59. Miyan Williams
60. Luke Montgomery
61. Kyion Grayes
62. Devin Brown
63. Joop Mitchell
64. Kyion Grayes
65. Chris Olave
66. Ryan Day
67. Ryan Day
68. Ryan Day
69. Ohio State Students
70. Dante Moore
71. Gabe Powers
72. Dawand Jones
73. Rose Bowl Trophy
74. Javontae Jean-Baptiste
C.J. Stroud

