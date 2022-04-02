Photos From Ohio State's 2022 Student Appreciation Day

The Buckeyes welcomed hundreds of students to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for their eighth practice of the spring.

After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ohio State football program welcomed students back to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for its annual Student Appreciation Day on Saturday.

The couple hundred students were able to watch as the Buckeyes’ offense scrimmaged the defense for more than an hour, then got to mingle with the coaches and players, with quarterback C.J. Stroud receiving the bulk of the attention.

Stroud took pictures with and signed autographs for seemingly everyone on hand, while former players like wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave also said their farewells to the students ahead of next month’s NFL Draft.

Student Appreciation Day also doubled as a massive recruiting event for Ohio State, as numerous five-star prospects made the trip to Columbus this weekend. All in all, it was a successful afternoon for the Buckeyes.

Check out our favorite photos from Student Appreciation Day below:

