Hankins has started 61 games for the Silver and Black over the last four seasons, including the playoffs.

As first reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, former Ohio State defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is returning to the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old Hankins has started 61 games for the Raiders over the last four seasons, including January’s Wild Card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s recorded 175 tackles, 25 quarterback pressures, 13 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks since joining the team in 2018.

A second-round pick of the New York Giants in the 2013 NFL Draft, Hankins will be reunited with new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who was the Giants defensive line coach during Hankins’ final season in New York in 2016. He also played on season with the Indianapolis Colts before he latched on with the Raiders.

Hankins, who was a first-team All-American and All-Big Ten selection during his junior year in 2012, is the only Ohio State player on Las Vegas’ roster. He’ll compete with Kendal Vickers and recently signed interior linemen Vernon Butler, Bilal Nicholas, Kyle Peko and Andrew Billings for playing time this fall.

Hankins is also one of six former Buckeyes to land a new deal during free agency, joining Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple; Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker and long snapper Jake McQuaide, Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamarco Jones.

Others still on the market include running back Carlos Hyde, offensive lineman Billy Price, defensive end Jalyn Holmes and safety Nate Ebner.

