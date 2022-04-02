Ohio State welcomed hundreds of students to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Saturday afternoon for its annual Student Appreciation Day, and as soon as practice ended, almost all of them ran to the other side of the field to meet redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Stroud, who is entering his second season as the Buckeyes’ starter, graciously posed for pictures and signed autographs for every one of them, and was the last player to head to the locker room by a good 15 minutes.

“My mom always taught me just to give back, and they give us so much support, I feel like it’s my job to show them some love like they show us love,” Stroud said afterward. “It was cool to have everyone here.”

The love Stroud received on Saturday was a stark contrast from the criticism he received early on last season, when he was sealing with a separated AC joint in his throwing shoulder that ultimately sidelined him for one game.

“I’ve always kind of dreamed of this and feel like I’ve always put in the work, so it’s definitely a blessing to have this all come to fruition,” Stroud said. “I feel like it was all meant to be and in God’s plan.”

Stroud bounced back from that injury to be named the Big Ten offensive player, quarterback and freshman of the year, as well as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He’s among the favorites to take home the award this fall and projected my many to be the first overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

Even so, he’s just trying to get better this spring and not let all of the love go to his head, just like he ignored all of the hate last fall.

“I think I’m always going to be motivated and humble,” Stroud said. “God has blessed me and I feel like he’s always showed me humility and to be confident in myself. If you fall in love with the love, you fall in love with the hate, so I just try to stay an easy medium.”

