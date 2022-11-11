Ohio State junior offensive tackle Paris Johnson has been named this year’s recipient of the Armed Forces Merit Award, which is presented annually to an individual or group within the realm of college football that has a military background or makes an impact on the military community.

Johnson was honored for his work through the foundation that bears his name, which he established in high school. He’s raised for than $10,000 to serve veterans and student-athletes in need by hosting gift and toy drives during the holidays and providing food, clothing and toiletries to the homeless.

Johnson partnered last winter with former Buckeyes offensive lineman Harry Miller to distribute beds to children in Nicaragua, where Miller helps operate a school and distributes food and medicine to less-fortunate families through missionary work, and recently held a coat drive in Columbus.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day wrote a letter to the Armed Forces Merit Award selection committee, which is comprised of seven Football Writers Association of American members and two representatives from the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, in support of Johnson.

“(He) is wonderful civilian, one who cares and takes care of those who are less fortunate,” Day said. “He does this through his foundation. These efforts that Paris does with his foundation are indicative of the leader that he is on the field and off. He is a conscientious young man, an incredibly sincere and thoughtful individual and someone I can’t wait to see succeed in life as an upstanding citizen.”

Johnson, who was recently named a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award, becomes the first Ohio State player to receive the award, which was first presented in 2012. Those looking to donate to his foundation can do so through the Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation’s website.

