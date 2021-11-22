Stroud, Olave, McCall, Defensive Line Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game Vs. Michigan State

The Buckeyes limited Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III to a season-low 25 yards on six carries.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Chris Olave, cornerback Demario McCall and the entire defensive line were named Ohio State’s offensive, defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State’s 56-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.

Stroud, a redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., completed 32-of-35 passes for 432 yards and a school-record-tying six touchdowns. That includes 17 consecutive completions at one point in the game, setting another school record.

Olave, meanwhile, caught seven of those passes for 140 yards and two scores, which moved him into the top spot on the school’s career touchdown receptions list. The senior from San Ysidro, Calif., has anywhere from two to four games remaining to add to his current total of 35 scores.

The defensive line, meanwhile, held Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III to a season-low 25 yards on six carries, as well as one reception for four yards. They combined for 12 quarterback hurries, six tackles for loss, five pass break ups and 2.5 sacks on the afternoon.

Lastly, McCall – a sixth-year senior from North Ridgeville, Ohio – did not record an official statistic but earned special teams player of the game honors for his effort on the Buckeyes’ kickoff team. It is his third special teams honor this season.

Ohio State is back in action next Saturday against Michigan, with kickoff between the Buckeyes and Wolverines sets for 12 p.m. on FOX.

