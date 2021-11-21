Ohio State Moves Up To No. 3 In USA TODAY Coaches Poll After Win Over Michigan State

Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 3 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win Over Michigan State

    The Buckeyes jumped ahead of unbeaten Cincinnati following their blowout of the Spartans.
    Ohio State moved up one spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 56-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.

    The Buckeyes jumped ahead of unbeaten Cincinnati, but remain behind top-ranked Georgia and No. 2 Alabama. Oregon also fell out of the top five following its blowout loss to Utah.

    Ohio State continues to lead the way in the Big Ten, with Michigan at No. 6, Iowa at No. 12, Michigan State at No. 13 and Wisconsin at No. 18. The Buckeyes face the Wolverines on Saturday, and could potentially face the Badgers in the Big Ten Championship Game, assuming they beat Minnesota, as well.

    That said, the full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

    1. Georgia (62)
    2. Alabama
    3. Ohio State
    4. Cincinnati
    5. Notre Dame
    6. Michigan
    7. Oklahoma State
    8. Ole Miss
    9. Oklahoma
    10. Baylor
    11. Oregon
    12. Iowa
    13. Michigan State
    14. Texas A&M
    15. BYU
    16. Houston
    17. Pittsburgh
    18. Wisconsin
    19. Utah
    20. UTSA
    21. Wake Forest
    22. San Diego State
    23. Louisiana-Lafayette
    24. N.C. State
    25. Kentucky 

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

