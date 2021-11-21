Ohio State Moves Up To No. 3 In USA TODAY Coaches Poll After Win Over Michigan State

The Buckeyes jumped ahead of unbeaten Cincinnati following their blowout of the Spartans.

Ohio State moved up one spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 56-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes jumped ahead of unbeaten Cincinnati, but remain behind top-ranked Georgia and No. 2 Alabama. Oregon also fell out of the top five following its blowout loss to Utah.

Ohio State continues to lead the way in the Big Ten, with Michigan at No. 6, Iowa at No. 12, Michigan State at No. 13 and Wisconsin at No. 18. The Buckeyes face the Wolverines on Saturday, and could potentially face the Badgers in the Big Ten Championship Game, assuming they beat Minnesota, as well.

That said, the full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (62) Alabama Ohio State Cincinnati Notre Dame Michigan Oklahoma State Ole Miss Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Iowa Michigan State Texas A&M BYU Houston Pittsburgh Wisconsin Utah UTSA Wake Forest San Diego State Louisiana-Lafayette N.C. State Kentucky

