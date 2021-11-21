Ohio State Rises To No. 2 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Vs. Michigan State

The Buckeyes moved up three spots this week following their blowout win over the Spartans.

Ohio State jumped three spots to No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 56-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia once again received every first-place vote, while Alabama and Cincinnati dropped one spot apiece. This is the highest the Buckeyes have been ranked all season, as they were No. 3 heading into the Sept. 11 loss to Oregon.

Speaking of the Ducks, they fell out of the top 10 following their loss to Utah on Saturday night. They were previously No. 4.

That said, Ohio State continues to lead the way in the Big Ten, which has four other teams ranked in the top 25, including Michigan at No. 6, Michigan State at No. 12, Iowa at No. 17 and Wisconsin at No. 18.

The Buckeyes play the Wolverines this week and could meet the Badgers in the Big Ten Championship if both teams win on Saturday.

The full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (62) Ohio State Alabama Cincinnati Notre Dame Michigan Oklahoma State Ole Miss Baylor Oklahoma Oregon Michigan State BYU Texas A&M UTSA Utah Iowa Wisconsin Houston Pittsburgh Wake Forst San Diego State Louisiana-Lafayette N.C. State Arkansas

