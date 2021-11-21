Ohio State Rises To No. 2 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Vs. Michigan State

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    Ohio State Rises To No. 2 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Michigan State

    The Buckeyes moved up three spots this week following their blowout win over the Spartans.
    Author:

    Ohio State jumped three spots to No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 56-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.

    Georgia once again received every first-place vote, while Alabama and Cincinnati dropped one spot apiece. This is the highest the Buckeyes have been ranked all season, as they were No. 3 heading into the Sept. 11 loss to Oregon.

    Speaking of the Ducks, they fell out of the top 10 following their loss to Utah on Saturday night. They were previously No. 4.

    That said, Ohio State continues to lead the way in the Big Ten, which has four other teams ranked in the top 25, including Michigan at No. 6, Michigan State at No. 12, Iowa at No. 17 and Wisconsin at No. 18.

    The Buckeyes play the Wolverines this week and could meet the Badgers in the Big Ten Championship if both teams win on Saturday.

    The full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

    1. Georgia (62)
    2. Ohio State
    3. Alabama
    4. Cincinnati
    5. Notre Dame
    6. Michigan
    7. Oklahoma State
    8. Ole Miss
    9. Baylor
    10. Oklahoma
    11. Oregon
    12. Michigan State
    13. BYU
    14. Texas A&M
    15. UTSA
    16. Utah
    17. Iowa
    18. Wisconsin
    19. Houston
    20. Pittsburgh
    21. Wake Forst
    22. San Diego State
    23. Louisiana-Lafayette
    24. N.C. State
    25. Arkansas 

    -----

    -----

    -----

