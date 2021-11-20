Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    C.J. Stroud Breaks Ohio State Passing Record For Consecutive Completions

    The Buckeye quarterback completed 17 straight passes between the first and second quarters on Saturday.
    Author:

    Ohio State Heisman-hopeful C.J. Stroud is showcasing to a national audience why he just may win college football's most prestigious award.

    The Buckeyes currently lead No. 7 Michigan State 35-0 with 10:02 remaining in the second quarter. The game isn't even competitive at this point. But it's Stroud's surgical breakdown of the Michigan State defense that has been most impressive.

    With a gorgeous over-the-shoulder throw to Chris Olave near the left pylon, Stroud completed his 17th consecutive pass of the game. That's a new Ohio State single-game record, breaking J.T. Barrett's 2016 performance against Penn State and Justin Fields' 2020 combined effort against Nebraska and Penn State, during which both guys threw 16 consecutive completions.

    Stroud is 20-for-21 for 294 yards and four touchdowns so far through the first 20 minutes of the game.

    More to come from The 'Shoe as the day progresses.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Read More

    Ohio State OL Harry Miller Out For Season With Knee Injury

    Ohio State To Reduce Price Of Football Season Tickets In 2022

    Ohio State Reinstates Suspended QB Jack Miller After OVI Charges Reduced

    Building The Buckeyes Discusses Sonny Styles' Commitment, 2023 Class

    OVI Charge Against Ohio State QB Jack Miller Reduced To Reckless Operation

    Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere Named Outland Trophy Semifinalist

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    C.J. Stroud Garrett Wilson
    Football

    C.J. Stroud Breaks Ohio State Passing Record For Consecutive Completions

    1 minute ago
    67. Chris Olave
    Football

    Chris Olave Breaks David Boston's TD Record

    27 minutes ago
    42. Emeka Egbuka
    Football

    Ohio State's Palaie Gaoteote, Emeka Egbuka Among 15 Players Out Against Michigan State

    3 hours ago
    28. TreVeyon Henderson
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 7 Michigan State Spartans

    20 minutes ago
    C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Game Preview: Ohio State's Big Ten, Playoff Aspirations On The Line Vs. Michigan State

    13 hours ago
    Utah Utes
    Football

    What To Watch For In Week 12 Of The 2021 College Football Season

    21 hours ago
    Oregon Ducks
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 3 Oregon Ducks At No. 23 Utah Utes

    22 hours ago
    Iowa State Cyclones
    Football

    Game Prediction: Iowa State Cyclones At No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners

    23 hours ago