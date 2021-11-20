C.J. Stroud Breaks Ohio State Passing Record For Consecutive Completions

The Buckeye quarterback completed 17 straight passes between the first and second quarters on Saturday.

Ohio State Heisman-hopeful C.J. Stroud is showcasing to a national audience why he just may win college football's most prestigious award.

The Buckeyes currently lead No. 7 Michigan State 35-0 with 10:02 remaining in the second quarter. The game isn't even competitive at this point. But it's Stroud's surgical breakdown of the Michigan State defense that has been most impressive.

With a gorgeous over-the-shoulder throw to Chris Olave near the left pylon, Stroud completed his 17th consecutive pass of the game. That's a new Ohio State single-game record, breaking J.T. Barrett's 2016 performance against Penn State and Justin Fields' 2020 combined effort against Nebraska and Penn State, during which both guys threw 16 consecutive completions.

Stroud is 20-for-21 for 294 yards and four touchdowns so far through the first 20 minutes of the game.

More to come from The 'Shoe as the day progresses.

