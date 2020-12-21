Dabo Swinney Gives Buckeyes Bulletin Board Material

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney ranked Ohio State lower than any other coach in the country that gets a vote in the Coaches' Poll.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made it pretty clear in the days leading up to the College Football Playoff Selection Show that he didn't think a team that played six games should be included in the CFP this year.

Apparently, he thinks there aren't even close.

Swinney is one of the 61 coaches that make up the weekly poll and he voted the Buckeyes No. 11 in his final poll. That is by far the lowest any coach in the country ranked Ohio State.

Swinney's Top 10 included Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Iowa State and Coastal Carolina.

By contrast, seven coaches (including Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald and Nebraska' Scott Frost) ranked the Buckeyes No. 2 and 53 of the 61 coaches had the Buckeyes in the Top 4. In fact, 59 of the other coaches think the Buckeyes should be ranked between No. 2 and No. 5. Georgia coach Kirby Smart had the Buckeyes at No. 6.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama head coach Nick Saban had the Buckeyes ranked fifth, meaning they thought Ohio State should have been left out of the Playoff. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly thinks the Buckeyes are No. 4.

Here are the aggregate polls for each of the coaches in the country that have a vote.

Ryan Day did not have a vote in the coaches poll this year.

