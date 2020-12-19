Trey Sermon's Record-Breaking Day Lifts Buckeyes to Big Ten Tile

Sermon and the Buckeyes are Big Ten champions after he ran for 331 yards and two scores.

Few people expected Northwestern to give Ohio State a heart attack and have their national championship hopes potentially vanquish. But the Wildcats gave Ohio State all the could handle on Saturday and nearly caused an excruciating nightmare.

On a day where the heavily-favored, short-handed Ohio State Buckeyes often looked out of rhythm on offense and failed to score a first half touchdown, somebody needed to step in a major way.

Trey Sermon led Ohio State with a Big Ten rushing-record 331 yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns. He also broke Eddie George's single-game program record 314 yards, set back in 1995.

1 Gallery 1 Images

It was never comfortable, and it was easily the Buckeyes' sloppiest game of the year. But for the 39th time in program history, the Ohio State Buckeyes are Big Ten champions. The Buckeyes beat Northwestern, 22-10 on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis. It was also a Big Ten record fourth straight conference championship.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern Final Box Score

Sermon only had seven carries for 60 yards at halftime in an anemic offensive first half for the Buckeyes. The first-year Buckeye, who is a graduate-transfer from Oklahoma, was named the MVP of the Big Ten Championship game. His performance was also a Big Ten title game record.

The rushing performance by Sermon was even more impressive considering that Northwestern came in as the sixth best rushing defense in the country.

Ohio State had an early 3-0 lead, but played from behind for essentially the next two quarters. It wasn't until Sermon scored a touchdown with 2:41 left in the third quarter that OSU took back the lead.

Justin Fields had a tough day and was bothered by a right thumb injury. He finished 12-of-27 for 114 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. One of the picks was an absolutely incredible one-handed leaping grab in the end zone by Big Ten Freshman of the Year Brandon Joseph. The other was on a pass to the right sideline where wide receiver Jameson Williams broke on a different route than Fields was throwing. And while both were disheartening turnovers, Ohio State didn't give up points on either ensuing Northwestern possession.

Justin Hilliard is probably the defensive player of the game. Hilliard had a momentum-changing interception in the end zone to stop Northwestern from scoring on the first drive of the second half. The Buckeyes also got a second half pick from Josh Proctor, who dropped a likely-pick-6 in the first half, and Pete Werner forced Peyton Ramsey to fumble as well. Hilliard recovered that fumble.

The Buckeyes now wait to see if they will receive one of the coveted four spots in the College Football Playoff, which will be announced Sunday at noon.

Much more to come from Indianapolis here on BuckeyesNow.

----

You may also like:

Game Prediction: No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 14 Northwestern Wildcats

How to Watch Ohio State and Northwestern in Big Ten Championship

Ohio State and Northwestern Clear CoVID-19 Testing Protocols on Eve of Big Ten Championship, Game On as Scheduled

Brian Hartline is a Semifinalist for National Assistant Coach of the Year

Ohio State Won't Make Excuses for Their Lack of Games Played

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook