Big Ten Championship Ohio State Postgame Press Conference Highlights

Hear from Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and several of the Buckeyes after today's Big Ten title victory.
The Buckeyes have won their fourth Big Ten Championship in a row, something that's never been done before in league history.

Northwestern gave the Buckeyes a fantastic fight, shutting down one of the nation's best offenses in the first half. They managed to keep the Buckeyes out of the end zone in the first 30 minutes and they tested Ohio State's resolve in a big way.

Trey Sermon was sensational, and frankly the overwhelming story of the day. He broke the program's all-time, single-game rushing record with a 331-yard performance that included 271 yards after halftime against one of the top run defenses in college football.

WATCH: Ryan Day Thinks Ohio State Belongs in College Football Playoff

The video above is on Sermon's performance today.

Here are some of the postgame press conference highlights, beginning with Coach Day. This thread will be updated continuously with additional videos. 

Here's Day on the Buckeyes run game this afternoon

Here's Coach Day on the big impact players that stepped up to help Ohio State to victory 

Here's Day on dealing with Chris Olave's absence

Here's Trey Sermon on running in the second half and why he exploded for 271 yards after half time, as well as the atmosphere in the halftime locker room

Here's Justin Fields on playing through his hurt hand in the second half ... Fields injured his right thumb today

Justin Fields all answers for postgame press conference

