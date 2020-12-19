Eddie George Congratulates Trey Sermon on Breaking Ohio State Rushing Record

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon put the Buckeyes on his back and ran the to a fourth straight Big Ten title - and he got some love from Eddie George along the way.

Northwestern entered the Big Ten Championship as one of the best rush defenses in college football. It's defense prides itself on not giving up big plays. In fact in the first 492 total offensive plays NU's defense has faced before today's game, only 21 of them went for 20-or-more yards.

Ohio State had 10 play that went for at least 20 yards on Saturday, including six such efforts from Trey Sermon on the ground.

At the end of the afternoon, it all added up to an all-time Buckeye record for the grad-transfer from Oklahoma. Trey Sermon finished the day with a Big Ten championship game rushing-record 331 yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns. He also broke Eddie George's single-game program record 314 yards, set back in 1995.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and Buckeye legend congratulated Sermon on Twitter after he eclipsed the record.

Prior to the game against Northwestern, Sermon only had 55 carries and 344 rushing yards and one touchdown all season.

Sermon got so many touches on Saturday for a couple of reasons. First of all, the passing offense never got in any rhythm at all. Justin Fields injured his thumb and hard time throwing the football.

Here's what Ryan Day had to say after the game about Sermon's amazing performance.

Also, starting running back Master Teague left the game early in the first quarter with an apparent injury and wasn't able to see much action the rest of the game. He ran only twice for 27 yards on the afternoon.

