Ohio State suffered its second decommitment in less than a week when Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School four-star quarterback Brock Glenn flipped his pledge to Florida State on Monday evening.

The 6-foot-2 and 195-pound Glenn, who is considered the 22nd-best quarterback and No. 378 prospect overall in the class of 2023, initially picked the Buckeyes in late July after he took an official visit to Columbus earlier in the summer.

Glenn was trending toward the Seminoles for severals months prior to that visit, so it’s not a surprise to see him end up in Tallahassee, though it appears this is a mutual decision by both sides, even though it leaves Ohio State without a quarterback in the class.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | Kickers Save The Day For Michigan, TCU | Illinois' Bret Bielema Takes Quiet Shot at Refs After Loss to Michigan | Arizona Players Shove Each Other After A Play

That said, the Buckeyes are set to welcome Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs four-star Lincoln Kienholz to campus for an official visit for Saturday’s game against Michigan. He’s currently committed to Washington, but has been in contact with quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis for much of the fall.

Glenn is now the fourth player to decommit from Ohio State this cycle, joining Alabama four-star tight end commit Ty Lockwood, Florida four-star cornerback pledge Dijon Johnson and four-star running back Mark Fletcher, who reopened his recruitment last Wednesday.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State DC Jim Knowles Named Broyles Award Semifinalist

Michigan Expects Others To Step Up If Blake Corum Unavailable With Injury

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Previews Saturday’s Game At Ohio State

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist

Ohio State's Dallan Hayden Named Big Ten Co-Freshman Of The Week

Ohio State Names Two Players Of The Game Vs. Maryland

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!