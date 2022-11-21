Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media in Ann Arbor for roughly 20 minutes on Monday afternoon to preview Saturday’s game at Ohio State (12 p.m. on FOX).

While Harbaugh is 1-5 against the Buckeyes as the Wolverines’ head coach, that notably includes a 42-27 victory last November. He’s now hoping to lead the program to its first win in Columbus since 2000.

Below is a bullet-point recap of everything Harbaugh had to say:

Harbaugh said they keep track of the Buckeyes weekly and do things each day in practice to prepare for them. “We know Ohio State is our toughest competition. This will be our toughest test to date.”

Harbaugh said it will be important for the Wolverines to run the ball and stop it to beat the Buckeyes. “Always key factors in a football game.”

On the first trip to Columbus since 2018, as the 2020 matchup was cancelled due to the pandemic: “It’s going to be great. I’ll be grateful for that experience.”

Harbaugh mentioned Ohio State’s ability to force turnovers on the defensive side of the ball. “It’s a very strong team defensively.”

Harbaugh did not have an update on the status of running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards or edge rusher Mike Morris .

and or edge rusher . Harbaugh said Ohio State is a different team this year. “They’re a really good team, an improved team. It’s a tremendous team.”

Harbaugh said Saturday’s game gives the Wolverines a chance to show how good they are, as well. “There’s no need to hate. Be grateful for the opponent.” He compared both teams to superheroes.

On what he will tell quarterback J.J. McCarthy , who is making his first start in the series. “Have at it.” Added that McCarthy has got “it.”

, who is making his first start in the series. “Have at it.” Added that McCarthy has got “it.” Harbaugh said he is pleased with how his team has played this season. “I think you’re going to find we’re made of the right stuff.”

“It’s just a tremendous honor to be able to go play against this kind of opponent with these kinds of circumstances in that kind of setting at Ohio Stadium.”

Harbaugh said “it wasn’t me” who questioned Ohio State’s toughness after last year’s game and said he “absolutely” sees a tough team when he watches the Buckeyes this year. For what it’s worth, that was former offensive coordinator Josh Gattis .

. Harbaugh said a question about Ryan Day ’s supposed comment about "hanging 100" points on the Wolverines or his own comments about Day standing on third base is “irrelevant.”

’s supposed comment about "hanging 100" points on the Wolverines or his own comments about Day standing on third base is “irrelevant.” On Corum, Edwards and Morris: “If they can’t practice, they can’t play in the game.”

Harbaugh said there’s “no question” that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. have “Heisman habits.” Added that they’re both “tremendous players.”

and wide receiver have “Heisman habits.” Added that they’re both “tremendous players.” Harbaugh said the Wolverines’ 11-0 record heading into this weekend’s game means nothing. “It’s about going 1-0.”

