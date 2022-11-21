Defensive end Zach Harrison and safety Lathan Ransom were named Ohio State's defensive and special teams players of the game following Saturday's 43-30 win at Maryland.

The Buckeyes did not name an offensive player of the game, meanwhile. It's the second time that has happened this season, joining the 21-7 win at Northwestern on Nov. 5.

Harrison, a senior from Lewis Center, Ohio, finished with five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, both of which came on the final drive of the game. He also forced a fumble, which was returned for a touchdown by redshirt junior linebacker Steele Chambers.

"Just get to the quarterback. That was the only thing on my mind," Harrison said when asked what he was thinking on the last drive. "(We) were talking about it when we went onto the field, that a sack ends the game. Honestly, I didn't even know what I did.”

Ransom – who broke his thumb on the first play of the game – recorded seven tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass break up and blocked a punt for the second week in a row, which helped the Buckeyes overcome a three-point halftime deficit.

“To block two punts in back-to-back weeks, I don’t know if that’s been done before at Ohio State,” head coach Ryan Day said after the game. “I’d have to look, but that’s amazing. That was a really huge point of the game and got us a lot of momentum.”

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | Kickers Save The Day For Michigan, TCU | Illinois' Bret Bielema Takes Quiet Shot at Refs After Loss to Michigan | Arizona Players Shove Each Other After A Play

To answer Day's question, the last time the same player blocked a punt in consecutive weeks was 2001, when three-time All-American safety Mike Doss did it in a loss at UCLA and then a win at Indiana.

That said, Ohio State will be back in action next Saturday against Michigan. Kickoff between the No. 2 Buckeyes and No. 3 Wolverines in Columbus is set for 12 p.m. ET on FOX.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Remains At No. 2 In Coaches, AP Polls Following Win At Maryland

Ohio State Turns To Dallan Hayden At Maryland Amid Injuries, Rushing Woes

What They’re Saying About Ohio State’s 43-30 Win At Maryland

ESPN College GameDay Coming To Columbus For Ohio State-Michigan

Last Season's Loss To Michigan Has “Not Been Easy” To Live With For Ohio State

Ohio State, Michigan Undefeated Heading Into The Game For First Time Since 2006

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!