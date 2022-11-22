Ohio State landed a commitment from one of the state’s top-rated juniors on Monday evening when Sunbury Big Walnut four-star athlete Garrett Stover pledged his services to the Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-2 and 195-pound Stover, who is considered the 17th-best athlete and No. 168 prospect overall in the class of 2024, landed an offer from head coach Ryan Day during a one-day camp in June and instantly became one of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles' top targets.

He made his way to campus several times in the months since, attending the season-opening win over Notre Dame, as well as victories over Toledo, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana. That not only give him a chance to spend time with the coaching staff, but also watch his cousin, redshirt junior tight end Cade Stover.

The Fighting Irish were believed to be the biggest threat to land Stover’s pledge, and he made a trip to South Bend to watch their 35-14 win over Clemson on Nov. 5. He then went into decision mode, ultimately deciding he wanted to follow in his cousin’s footsteps to Ohio State.

Stover now becomes the third member of the Buckeyes’ 2024 recruiting class, joining Chandler, Ariz., five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola and New Palestine, Ind., four-star offensive lineman Ian Moore. The coaching staff views him as someone would could play either linebacker or safety at the next level.

