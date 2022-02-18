Report: ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 Voted Against Expanded College Football Playoff

The three conferences joined an alliance last summer that gave them the ability to vote together on matters such as this.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, presidents from the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 all voted against a proposal that would have expanded the College Football Playoff to 12 teams starting with the 2024 season.

“I’m disappointed,” College Football Playoff board chairman and Mississippi State president Mark Keenum told Dellenger. “We (the presidents) couldn’t work it out either.”

The three conference joined an alliance last summer that brought together “like-minded institutions” and notably gave them the ability to vote together on important matters, such as delaying the implementation of an expanded playoff until after its television rights deal with ESPN expires in 2026.

Dellenger also noted the concerns raised by those conferences included the number of teams and games involved in an expanded playoff and what happens with the Rose Bowl, as they are set on preserving its date and kickoff time of Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET.

"The Big Ten and the Pac-12 were the two most vocal for expansion when this process started almost three years ago,” Keenum said. “They have some issues that are unresolved, so they're not going to vote to approve the plan."

The news comes just hours after the College Football Playoff announced it would continue with its current four-team format through at least the 2025 season, just as it has been since the playoff was implemented in 2014.

