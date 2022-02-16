Ohio State's Gene Smith Discusses NIL, Big Ten Divisions, Playoff Expansion And More

The Buckeyes' athletic director shared his thoughts on a wide array of topics on Wednesday morning.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith met with the media on Wednesday morning to discuss a number of topics, including the changing landscape of college football, including name, image and likeness, College Football Playoff expansion, coaching contracts and much more.

Here’s a bullet-point recap of what Smith had to say:

“Our landscape is changing significantly,” Smith said. “It’s going to be a whole new ballgame as we move forward … We have to get comfortable with the uncomfortable and adjust and make sure we keep our core values at the heart of what we do.”

Smith believes NIL should be regulated. “I’m hopeful at some point in time we do get federal legislation. I don’t think the NCAA is the answer in this case.”

Smith on potential changes to Big Ten divisions: “I just think Ohio State should be picked every year to go … I personally don’t have a preference, but I’m OK with losing divisions.” He’s interested in seeing the models but wants to see rivalry games protected.

Smith said the Big Ten athletic directors have discussed the possibility of dropping to eight conference games but he believes they prefer to stay at nine moving forward. He also noted conversations must be had about the conference championship game as it relates to making the College Football Playoff.

On reports this offseason linking head coach Ryan Day to NFL jobs: “Why in the hell do you guys do that stuff? I’ve got enough gray hairs.” Noted he and Day haven’t had discussions about a new contract, but “there will be a time when we sit down and talk about his contract.”

Smith acknowledged there will "possibly" be a contract issue down the road given the changing market but said Day and his wife are "very happy here … He's very comfortable here."

“Those rumors were rumors,” Smith said. “If he was offered a job, he would have called me right away.” Notes that Day has always been transparent with him about any job offers in the past.

Smith said he and Day had his full support on finding a way to fix the issues on the defensive side of the ball following the loss to Michigan. “I told him, ‘Go find him. Go find that guy.’” The Buckeyes are paying new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles $1.9 million in 2022.

On how much longer he wants to be Ohio State’s athletic director, Smith said, “I just go year-to-year. As long as I’m healthy, I’m passionate, feel I can contribute, as long as my president is happy, my wife is happy … When the time comes, I’ll know.”

Smith on the potential scheduling alliance with the ACC and Pac-12. “We moved away from that quickly.” The Big Ten wants to remain at nine conference games, making it hard for the scheduling to work, leaving value in the alliance more about coming together with like-minded conferences.

Smith said he thinks the College Football Playoff will expand. “I would be surprised if we don’t go to 12 at some point.” Said Ohio State could potentially host games at Detroit’s Ford Field, Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium and Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium because inclement weather in the north in December could make it hard to host at Ohio Stadium.

Smith said he would actually recommend it be hosted indoor to have a “clean field” for the players. “I would want C.J. (Stroud) to have good weather … While it would be difficult to take it away from the ‘Shoe, it’s the right thing to do for the players.”

Smith expects TV partners other than ESPN will bid on the rights to the playoff if/when it expands.

On the new turf design at Ohio Stadium: “We went through the process and took some elements from what fans gave us. We didn’t go crazy, but it was fun to see all the different ideas.” Smith joked that he voted for a paisley field.

Smith noted how Ohio State is already scheduled to play home-and-home games against Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas and Washington in the coming years, which is why the scheduling part of the ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 Alliance doesn’t make sense. “I don’t see us making that change.”

Circling back to the potential to host a playoff game, “We want the flexibility to go indoors (because of date and weather).” Notes the key is when the playoffs would actually start.

Smith said he and head basketball coach Chris Holtmann haven’t talked about his contract, which is up in 2025. Said he loves the way he teaches and notes his recruiting efforts are “off the chain.” Smith added he’s “really happy with where we are.”

Smith said the conversations about Big Ten divisions is keeping the status quo or eliminating them entirely. Nothing about reshuffling or redrawing lines.

Smith noted there was a lot of tension within the Big Ten with how to handle the 2020 season during the pandemic, but that things have healed since and the collaboration among conference officials is as strong as it’s ever been.

On the loss to Michigan: “It was hard. It was not something we ever want to experience again and not something we think should ever happen again. Our expectation every year is to win that game.”

Smith said the new turf will be installed this summer. Nothing new planned for the stadium, though. Just enhancing the WiFi, mobile ticketing, etc.

Smith said moving to an employer/employee model for players will change college football entirely. Relationships, terminations, collective bargaining, etc. “The whole game changes.”

Smith said name, image and likeness, cost of attendance, etc. came entirely too late. “Had we done many of those things years ago, we’d be in a different place right now … We’ve been on the defensive as the NCAA forever. I can’t remember when we were ever on the offensive.”

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

