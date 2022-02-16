Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh Agrees To New Five-Year Contract

Harbaugh returned to the Wolverines after interviewing with and not being offered a job by the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.

Michigan announced on Wednesday afternoon it has agreed to new five-year contract with head coach Jim Harbaugh that will keep him in Ann Arbor through the 2026 season.

“Jim has done a great job coaching and developing the young men in our football program," athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “Last season, Jim along with the staff and players, delivered a memorable season that will remain with all of us for a long time. As coach said, this is just the beginning.

“Academically, our program has been one of the best in the Big Ten and among the leaders across the country. We have graduated our players and they have been young men of great character who have done the right things. I have the utmost confidence in the direction of the program under Jim's leadership.”

Financial terms of the contract have not been released, though it is expected to include a significant bump in pay for the 58-year-old Harbaugh after the Wolverines beat Ohio State, won the Big Ten and reached the College Football Playoff last season.

The contract will replace the one Harbaugh signed in 2021, which cut his annual salary in half to $4 million, and effectively adds one year to the length of the deal.

"I love Michigan football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community," Harbaugh said. "My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team.

"I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season."

Harbaugh is 61-24 overall in seven seasons with the Wolverines, including a 1-5 record against the Buckeyes. He considered a jump back to the NFL this offseason and interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings, but was ultimately not offered the job.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Gene Smith Discusses NIL, Playoff Expansion And More

CFL’s Edmonton Elks Sign Former Ohio State WR Duron Carter

Report: Cincinnati Signs HC Luke Fickell To Contract Extension Through 2028

Former Ohio State S Jordan Fuller Wins Super Bowl LVI With Los Angeles Rams

Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer’s Chophouse Sold, Will Rebrand

2023 Lakota West ATH Malik Hartford Includes Ohio State In Top 7

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!