How Luke Montgomery's Commitment Impacts Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class

An in-depth look at what Montgomery will bring to the Buckeyes both on and off the field.

Ohio State secured a commitment this afternoon from the top-rated player in the state when Findlay, Ohio, four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery pledged his services to the Buckeyes during a ceremony at his high school.

Montgomery has only recently grown into his 6-foot-5 and 270-pound frame, as he played tight end and defensive tackle for the Trojans through his sophomore year of high school. In fact, some schools – including Michigan State and finalist Notre Dame – believed his future was on the defensive side of the football.

The Buckeyes, meanwhile, saw the athleticism, coordination and footwork Montgomery showed on the basketball court – including his time with LeBron James’ AAU team – and projected him as an elite offensive lineman when they offered him a scholarship last February. He then played his first full season at the position in 2021.

“Montgomery offers positional flexibility and athleticism on the offensive edge,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. “This is an athlete who projects best at offensive tackle, not just an oversized varsity trench talent who leans on defenders. The overall athleticism is noticeable in his samples along both the offensive line and defensive line for the in-state program, where Montgomery runs well in open space and can finish like a prospect quite comfortable playing defense and working downhill.

“An aggressive player, Montgomery seems to be the instigator whether assigned to run block or pass protect relative to the assignment. Also a basketball player at the prep level, Montgomery's traits translate to football in important areas like footwork, general redirection and anticipation.

“As Montgomery continues to fill out his frame and add strength, his high points could shine even brighter while the added experience and reps can push towards balancing his game from a technical perspective. Like most prep prospects up front, he is much more comfortable being the attacking presence, where he packs quite the punch, as opposed to using the defenders' aggression against him. This is particularly noticeable in pass protection, where Montgomery's desire for contact sometimes gets the better of him.

“As the polish and reps pile up in his swift kick slide and long extension, the plus footwork and striking ability should project as a potential blindside protector by the time he is settled in Columbus.”

Montgomery becomes the second offensive lineman to commit to Ohio State this cycle, joining Huber Heights Wayne four-star offensive guard Joshua Padilla. It’s probably too early to project how many players the Buckeyes and new offensive line coach Justin Frye will take at the position, though the program typically targets four or five linemen each year.

Names to keep in mind include Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy five-star tackle Samson Okunloloa; Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep four-star tackle Chase Bisontis; Orlando Dr. Phillips four-star tackle Payton Kirkland; Liberty Township (Ohio) Lakota East four-star offensive guard Austin Siereveld; Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School four-star tackle Olaus Alinen; and Indianapolis Roncalli three-star tackle Tervor Lauck, among others.

That said, Montgomery’s commitment continues to show how much of a priority the top-rated players in the state are for head coach Ryan Day and his staff, which already landed pledges from Padilla and Dublin Coffman three-star defensive tackle Will Smith Jr.

The Buckeyes also have offers out to several other local prospects, including Siereveld and West Chester Lakota West four-star athlete Malik Hartford, who both recently included the program among their list of six or seven top schools.

Regardless of what happens with Siereveld and Hartford moving forward, Ohio State has already created a solid foundation for what will surely add more national flavor in the coming months alongside Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence four-star tight end Ty Lockwood and Cocoa, Fla., four-star safety Cedrick Hawkins.

Montgomery now becomes the face of the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class, and that will only help the staff as they welcome highly touted out-of-state prospects to campus this spring and summer. It also gives them a step up in their pursuit of his younger brother, quarterback Ryan Montgomery, who will undoubtedly be one of the top-rated signal-callers in the class of 2025.

