Ohio State Moves Up To No. 6 In Final College Football Playoff Rankings

As expected, the Buckeyes are on the outside looking in when it comes to the four-team playoff.

For the first time since the 2018 season, Ohio State won’t be one of the four teams competing for a national title as the Buckeyes came in at No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

After losing to eventual Big Ten champion Michigan on Nov. 27, Ohio State needed chaos on conference championship weekend if it was going to have a small chance at making the four-team field.

Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, Alabama upset previously unbeaten Georgia, while both Michigan and Cincinnati handled business in their respective championship games to reach the playoff. The Crimson Tide will take on the Bearcats in the Cotton Bowl, while the Bulldogs will battle the Wolverines in the Orange Bowl for a chance to play for the national championship.

Ohio State notably held off Baylor, who won the Big XII with a victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday, but remained behind Notre Dame, showing just how unlikely it was that the Buckeyes would make the playoff – even if several other upsets had occurred.

Ohio State is now likely headed to the Rose Bowl, where it will face Pac-12 champion Utah. Pairings for the New Year’s Six bowls won’t be officially announced until 2:30 p.m., however.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Stays No. 7 In AP Top 25 Poll After Conference Championships

Ohio State's Club Football Team Wins Second Straight National Championship

Ohio State LB/S Craig Young Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Ohio State’s Bowl Fate To Be Determined By Conference Championship Results

Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Manning Award Finalist

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!