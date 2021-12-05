Ohio State To Officially Face Utah In 2022 Rose Bowl Game

The Buckeyes will look to improve their all-time bowl record to .500 against the Utes.

Ohio State is officially Rose Bowl-bound by virtue of being the highest-ranked, non-playoff team in the Big Ten and will take on Pac-12 champion Utah in Pasadena on New Year’s Day.

It will be just the second meeting all time between the Buckeyes and Utes, who traveled to Columbus in 1986 and got beat, 64-6.

Ohio State has played in the Rose Bowl – affectionately know as “The Granddaddy of Them All” – 15 times. The Buckeyes are 8-7 in Pasadena, including a 28-23 win over Washington in Urban Meyer’s final game as head coach on Jan. 1, 2019.

Utah, meanwhile, has never appeared in the Rose Bowl, though the Utes have played five games in the stadium against UCLA – including four games a a member of the Pac-12 Conference.

Ohio State is 26-27 all time in bowl games, including the vacated win over Arkansas in the 2011 Sugar Bowl. The Buckeyes were at .500 after last season's win over Clemson, but fell below the mark with the loss to Alabama in the national championship.

The 2022 Rose Bowl – which returns to California after one season in Arlington, Texas, due to the coronavirus pandemic – will kick off at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.

