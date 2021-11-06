Ohio State RT Dawand Jones Does Not Start Against Nebraska Due To Pregame Illness

The Buckeyes reshuffled their offensive line with Jones' unexpected absence against the Cornhuskers.

Though he traveled with the team and was not listed on the pregame status report, Ohio State right tackle Dawand Jones did not start against Nebraska on Saturday afternoon.

Jones started the first eight games of the season for Ohio State but did not take any reps with the first- or second-team offense in pregame warmups. It was reported on the broadcast by FOX's Joel Klatt that Jones was feeling ill before the game, which forced the Buckeyes to adjust their entire starting line.

The new lineup included fifth-year senior Thayer Munford at left tackle, redshirt junior Matthew Jones at left guard, redshirt freshman Luke Wypler at center, sophomore Paris Johnson at right guard and redshirt junior Nicholas Petit-Frere at right tackle.

Jones entered the game on Ohio State's third drive of the game with roughly three minutes remaining in the first after coming up empty their first two possessions.

