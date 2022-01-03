Ohio State RB Master Teague Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

The redshirt junior rushed for 1,757 yards and 17 touchdowns during his four-year career with the Buckeyes.

Ohio State redshirt junior running back Master Teague announced on Monday evening he will forgo his final two years of eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Buckeye Nation, first off, I want to take the time to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for my continued journey and testimony while here at The Ohio State University,” Teague said in a note posted to Twitter. “Without the grace of God and His strength, I would not be where I am today.

“I want to say thank you to all the strength staff, coaches and trainers at The Ohio State for the opportunity and ability to play and compete at a one-of-a-kind university. Although it has been a challenge, it has made me a better man and caused me to lean on my faith that much more.

“Thank you to my parents who have invested and sacrificed so much to see me succeed as a football player and, more importantly, as a young man. To the rest of my coaches and teammates through the years, thank you for being a part of my football journey.

“Despite this year not going the way I imagined and wanted it to go, I am going to trust the Lord and my abilities and have decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. I am so grateful to be a part of the brotherhood at The Ohio State and a part of Buckeye Nation.”

A former four-star prospect from Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman, Teague rushed for 1,764 yards and 17 touchdowns during his four-year career with the Buckeyes. That includes a career-high 789 yards as J.K. Dobbins’ backup in 2019 and a career-high eight touchdowns while splitting time with Trey Sermon in 2020.

Teague had the least-productive season of his career in 2021, though, as he was the third-string running back behind freshman TreVeyon Henderson and redshirt freshman Miyan Williams this fall. He finished the year with just 355 yards and four touchdowns in just eight games.

Teague's decision to depart the program this offseason isn’t a surprise after he graduated in August with his degree in communications and participated in Senior Day festivities ahead of Ohio State’s home finale against Michigan State.

He could have played as many as two seasons after the NCAA granted an extra year to all student-athletes amid the coronavirus pandemic, but ultimately felt it was in his best interest to pursue a professional career at this time.

That said, the Buckeyes’ running backs room remains chock full of talent, with Henderson, Williams, redshirt sophomore Marcus Crowley and true freshman Evan Pryor returning. The program just signed Memphis Christian Brothers four-star running back Dallan Hayden last month, as well.

