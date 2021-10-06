Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson Added To Maxwell Award Watch List

The freshman joins wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson among the 90 total nominees.

Ohio State freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson was one of 10 players added to the midseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given annually to the best all-around player in college football.

A former five-star prospect from Hopewell, Va., Henderson has rushed for 510 yards and seven touchdowns in five games for the Buckeyes this season. He’s also caught three passes for 87 yards and one score, including a 70-yarder in the season-opening win at Minnesota.

The new additions bring the total number of players on the Maxwell Award watch list to 90, including Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, who were preseason nominees.

Four Buckeyes have won the Maxwell Award throughout its 84-year history, including running back Howard “Hopalong” Cassady in 1955, fullback Bob Ferguson in 1961, running back Archie Griffin in 1975 and running back Eddie George in 1995.

Semifinalists for the award, which is named after former Swarthmore College guard Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, will be announced on Nov. 1. The finalists will be named on Nov. 22, with the winner announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 9.

