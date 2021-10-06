October 6, 2021
Building The Buckeyes Discusses Xavier Nwankpa, Hero Kanu, Sonny Styles, Carnell Tate And More

Host Andrew Lind discusses the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.
Welcome to the latest episode of “Building the Buckeyes,” a new podcast here at BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated that focuses exclusively on Ohio State’s football recruiting efforts.

In this episode, host Andrew Lind discusses a wide array of topics, including where the Buckeyes stand with Iowa four-star safety Xavier Nwankpa, California four-star defensive tackle Hero Kanu and in-state five-star safety Sonny Styles after they announced their top schools lists, as well as the looming decision from IMG Academy four-star wide receiver Carnell Tate.

You can check out “Building The Buckeyes” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Make sure to subscribe/follow so you don’t miss an episode as we continue to discuss the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums.

