Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Earns Third Big Ten Freshman Of The Week Honor

A member of the Buckeyes' backfield has taken home the honor following each game this season.

For the third time in his four weeks as a starter, Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten’s freshman of the week.

This comes after he completed 17-of-23 passes for 330 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in a 52-13 win at Rutgers on Saturday. He was also honored following the season-opening win at Minnesota on Sept. 2 and home loss to Oregon on Sept. 11.

Stroud is third Buckeye to win the honor this season, joining running back TreVeyon Henderson after he rushed for 270 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Tulsa and quarterback Kyle McCord after he threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns while starting in place of an injured Stroud against Akron.

“That week off really helped me rest,” Stroud said during his postgame press conference. “I took every precaution I could to get back to feeling right. (My shoulder is) feeling really good, and I just think it’ll get better and better. I’m blessed to even be in this position playing at this great university and be healthy.”

Through four starts, Stroud has completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 1,293 yards and 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions. He leads the Big Ten with 323.3 passing yards per game and a 181.8 quarterback rating.

