Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson Named Doak Walker Award Semifinalist

Henderson is just one touchdown shy of tying Maurice Clarett's freshman record.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson was named on Wednesday as one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, which is presented annually to college football’s best running back.

A freshman from Hopewell, Va., Henderson has carried the ball 141 times for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He ranks second nationally in yards per carry (7.34) and is tied for fourth nationally with 17 total touchdowns, as he’s also caught 16 passes for 223 yards and three more scores.

Other semifinalists for the award – which is named after former SMU running back Doak Walker and is the only major award that requires candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate – include BYU’s Tyler Allgeier, Missouri’s Tyler Badie, Iowa State’s Breece Hall, UTSA’s Sincere McCormick, Texas’ Bijan Robinson, Baylor’s Abram Smith, Syracuse’s Sean Tucker, Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn and Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III.

Henderson, who is the only freshman on the list, is looking to become just the second Ohio State player to win the Doak Walker Award, joining running back Eddie George in 1995. Running back J.K. Dobbins was the program’s last finalist in 2019.

Finalists for the year’s award will be named on Nov. 23, while the winner will be announced at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 9.

