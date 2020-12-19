Ryan Day Makes His Playoff Case for the Buckeyes

Head coach Ryan Day was asked postgame to explain the challenge that evaluators may have in properly looking at his team.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes pulled off a comeback win in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday afternoon against Northwestern.

It was a great win, but perhaps more than put the debate to bed, it probably enhanced the speculation that's going to ensue over the next several hours.

Check out highlights from today postgame press conference here.

Does a 6-0 Ohio State team deserve to be included in the College Football Playoff? Ryan Day sure thinks so. He gave a terrific, thorough answer to that question in the video at the top of this story.

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will likely make their picks tonight and announce them live on ESPN tomorrow at 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

