Ryan Day Makes His Playoff Case for the Buckeyes
Ryan Day and the Buckeyes pulled off a comeback win in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday afternoon against Northwestern.
It was a great win, but perhaps more than put the debate to bed, it probably enhanced the speculation that's going to ensue over the next several hours.
Check out highlights from today postgame press conference here.
Does a 6-0 Ohio State team deserve to be included in the College Football Playoff? Ryan Day sure thinks so. He gave a terrific, thorough answer to that question in the video at the top of this story.
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will likely make their picks tonight and announce them live on ESPN tomorrow at 12 p.m. Eastern Time.
