Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Sneaks By Michigan State, 32-19

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game was highlighted when there was 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 32, Michigan State 19 - Nov. 6, 2004

Wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. scored three touchdowns – all different ways – and Ohio State overcame a two-point deficit in the final minutes to beat Michigan State, 32-19.

Ginn caught four passes for 77 yards, including the go-ahead 58-yard reception with 1:37 remaining. He also scored on a 17-yard reverse and a 60-yard punt return, which set a school record for punt return touchdowns in a single season.

The Buckeyes jumped out to a 17-0 first-quarter lead behind Ginn’s reverse and punt return, which were separated by just 88 seconds, as well as kick Mike Nugent’s 53-yard field goal.

The Spartans got on the board in the second quarter with an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Damon Dowdell to wide receiver Jerramy Scott, then closed the gap to 17-13 by halftime on a pair of field goals from Dave Rayner.

Rayner added another field goal for the only score of the third quarter, then gave Michigan State its first lead with a 29-yarder with 3:35 left in the game. Four plays later, quarterback Troy Smith found Ginn, who raced 58 yards down the middle of the field for the game-winner.

“I told my coach during practice I was going to get three touchdowns,” Ginn said afterward. “I was just joking, but it came true. It's just a great feeling to be able to help my team.”

Linebacker A.J. Hawk sealed the victory with a diving interception with 45 seconds remaining, then running back Maurice Hall gave the Buckeyes some breathing room with a 51-yard touchdown while trying to run out the clock.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2023 Ohio State TE Commit Ty Lockwood Flips To Alabama

Ohio State Reveals 2022 Fall Camp Schedule

Ohio State’s Zach Harrison, Ronnie Hickman On Bednarik Award Watch List

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Shocks Wisconsin, 33-29

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Overwhelms Notre Dame, 34-20

2023 Florida CB Dijon Johnson Decommits From Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!