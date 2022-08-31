Ohio State freshman safety Sonny Styles lost his black stripe following Tuesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, signifying his status as an official member of the team.

A former five-star prospect from Pickerington (Ohio) Central, the 6-foot-4 and 222-pound Styles should have started his senior year of high school earlier this month. But after reclassifying from the 2023 recruiting class and joining the program this summer, he's clearly made his presence felt in fall camp.

“For somebody who is supposed to be in high school right now, he’s doing darn good,” head coach Ryan Day said on Aug. 11. “It’s hard when you come in (during) the summer and you’re supposed to be working with your high school teammates, and you're here at Ohio State, battling at practice.

“In the opportunities he’s had to compete, he’s showing that he’s got toughness. I mean, he’s getting coached pretty hard and he takes it. He works to get better, he’s got a great look in his eye and he’s off to a wonderful start.”

Styles is the ninth member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class to shed his stripe, joining running back Dallan Hayden, wide receivers Kaleb Brown and Kyion Grayes, defensive ends Caden Curry and Kenyatta Jackson, linebacker C.J. Hicks, cornerback Jyaire Brown and safety Kye Stokes.

While Styles will likely be the third-string bandit (boundary safety) this fall behind fifth-year senior Josh Proctor and redshirt sophomore Kourt Williams, his first in-game appearance could come against his brother, Notre Dame sophomore wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr.

