Looking Back At Ohio State's History Against Notre Dame

When Ohio State and Notre Dame kick off on Saturday evening (7:30 p.m. on ABC), it will mark just the seventh all-time meeting between two of the most historic programs in college football.

In fact, the the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish – who are located just 272 miles apart – have combined for a whopping 1,001 NFL Draft picks, 195 consensus All-Americans, 19 national championships and 14 Heisman Trophy winners.

They also have the third- and fourth-most wins of any programs in the country, so to say this year’s matchup is greatly anticipated would be an understatement. But before we get to Saturday, let’s take a look back at their first six meetings, shall we?

Notre Dame 18, Ohio State 13 - Nov. 2, 1935

Ohio Stadium - Columbus, Ohio

Notre Dame scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns – including the game-winner with 32 seconds left – to beat Ohio State, 18-13, in what was dubbed the “Game of the Century.”

Both the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish entered the game undefeated, with the former building a 13-0 halftime lead. However, a two-yard run by fullback Steve Miller and 15-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Andy Pilney cut it to one point with just over two minutes remaining.

Ohio State recovered an onside kick attempt and tried to run out the clock, but a fumble out of bounds – which, back then, was awarded to the team that last touched it – gave the ball to Notre Dame near midfield with just over one minute remaining.

Pilney was injured on a 30-yard scramble the ensuing play, but backup Bill Shakespeare found tight end Wayne Millner from 19 yards out to give the Fighting Irish the victory.

Notre Dame 7, Ohio State 2 - Oct. 31, 1936

Notre Dame Stadium - South Bend, Ind.

A rematch the next year didn’t have quite the same billing, as one-loss Notre Dame beat two-loss Ohio State, 7-2, in front of 50,017 fans who braved a driving rain storm on Halloween afternoon.

The Buckeyes got on the board first when defensive lineman Charles Hamrick blocked a punt in the end zone for a safety. The Fighting Irish quickly responded, though, driving 76 yards for the game’s only touchdown (a four-yard run by Nevin “Bunny” McCormick) right before halftime.

Ohio State had the ball at the 12-yard line in the waning minutes, but – according to rules at the time – two straight incompletions in the end zone resulted in a touchback. Notre Dame was able to run out the clock from there.

Ohio State 45, Notre Dame 26 - Sept. 30, 1995

Ohio Stadium - Columbus, Ohio

Running back Eddie George’s Heisman Trophy campaign received a significant boost when he rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 7 Ohio State to a 45-26 win over No. 15 Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish led 20-14 early in the third quarter, but a pair of touchdown passes by quarterback Bobby Hoying – including an 82-yarder to wide receiver Terry Glenn – put the Buckeyes ahead 28-20 at the start of the fourth.

George’s five-yard touchdown run pushed Ohio State’s lead to 35-20 with 14:55 remaining, but Notre Dame closed the gap to nine on a 13-yard run by tailback Randy Kinder, though the two-point conversation attempt failed.

After a touchback on the ensuing kickoff, George raced 61 yards down the visitor’s sideline before being pushed out of bounds. His three-yard touchdown run just three plays later put the Buckeyes ahead 42-26, and they tacked on a 35-yard field goal with 6:09 left to reach the final score.

Ohio State 29, Notre Dame 16 - Sept. 28, 1996

Notre Dame Stadium - South Bend, Ind.

Running back Pepe Pearson rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns as No. 4 Ohio State beat No. 5 Notre Dame, 29-16, in the last regular season meeting between the two programs.

The Buckeyes took an early lead when wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley returned the opening kickoff 85 yards to the Fighting Irish 13-yard line. Four plays later, Pearson found the end zone from four yards out.

Following a missed extra point, Notre Dame pulled ahead on a two-yard pass by quarterback Ron Powlus. Ohio State took the lead for good, though, when quarterback Stanley Jackson hit fullback Matt Calhoun on a two-yard pass with 2:28 left in the first quarter.

Defensive tackle Luke Fickell’s interception on the next drive set up a 24-yard field goal, while Pearson’s one-yard touchdown run with 54 seconds remaining in the first half put the Buckeyes ahead 22-7 at halftime.

The Fighting Irish cut the lead to 13 midway through the fourth quarter and appeared to have returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown, but a holding call thwarted any chance at a comeback, as Powlus threw a game-sealing interception later in the drive.

Ohio State 34, Notre Dame 20 - Jan. 2, 2006

Sun Devil Stadium - Tempe, Ariz.

Quarterback Troy Smith threw for a career-high 342 yards and two touchdowns as fourth-ranked Ohio State beat No. 5 Notre Dame, 34-20, in the final Fiesta Bowl played at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz.

Smith completed 19-of-28 passes, including a Fiesta Bowl-record 85-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Santonio Holmes and a 56-yarder to wideout Ted Ginn Jr. He also rushed for 66 yards to earn offensive MVP honors.

Linebacker A.J. Hawk, meanwhile, won defensive MVP honors with two sacks of Fighting Irish quarterback Brady Quinn, his girlfriend’s brother, who was notably wearing a split jersey of the two during the game.

Ohio State 44, Notre Dame 28 - Jan. 1, 2016

University of Phoenix Stadium - Glendale, Ariz.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 149 yards and matched a Fiesta Bowl and school record with four touchdowns to lead seventh-ranked Ohio State to a 44-28 win over No. 8 Notre Dame.

Elliott scored on three short runs in the first half as Ohio State opened a 28-14 halftime lead, but it was his 47-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter that ultimately turned a one-score game into a comfortable victory.

Quarterback J.T. Barrett threw for 211 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 96 more yards to take home offensive MVP honors, while cornerback Eli Apple took home defensive MVP honors after finishing with five tackles and one pass break up.

