Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles On Notre Dame: "We're 100 Percent Ready To Go"

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles met with the media for approximately an hour on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the season opener against Notre Dame, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Here’s a bullet-point recap of what the coaches had to say:

Day

Day expects Notre Dame’s defense to look somewhat different under new coordinator Al Golden , though Marcus Freeman will have influence as the head coach.

Day said sophomore Kyle McCord would be the first quarterback off the bench if starter C.J. Stroud needed to come out for any reason. "We feel like, if we need to, he would be the guy" because of his experience compared to freshman Devin Brown.

Day said both sophomore TreVeyon Henderson and redshirt sophomore Miyan Williams will get important carries at running back. Added freshman Dallan Hayden could see some time, as well

and redshirt sophomore will get important carries at running back. Added freshman could see some time, as well Day said establishing the run is a point of emphasis for every game. “That’s where the games are won and lost.”

Day called it “kind of unique” and said it’s “a small world” when asked about the number of coaches on Notre Dame’s staff with Ohio State ties.

On Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner : “Very talented, very athletic, highly recruited.”

Day on the home-and-home with Notre Dame: "It's exciting to be a part of it."

Day said this fall has a different feeling than last year with Stroud having a year under his belt. “Everything was new last season.”

Day said the Rose Bowl was a great experience for wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. , Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming and that he would be a little more restless at night if they didn’t have that.

On Notre Dame assistant Al Washington, who was previously the Buckeyes' linebackers coach: "Al did an unbelievable job when he was here. He's a good friend of mine and I have nothing but respect for him."

, who was previously the Buckeyes’ linebackers coach: “Al did an unbelievable job when he was here. He’s a good friend of mine and I have nothing but respect for him.” Day called this matchup of top-five teams a “great opportunity” for both programs. “That’s why we’ve got to work so hard this week to be at competitive excellence Saturday.”

Day on balancing game preparation with a big recruiting weekend: “All the focus is going to be on the game. We have a great recruiting staff that’s going to do everything they can to be great hosts for our recruits.”

Day praised former head coach Jim Tressel and the 2002 national championship team, which will be recognized on Saturday. “He’s had a great impact on me and he’s been a great resource.” Noted that team had a huge impact on the program and Columbus as a whole.

and the 2002 national championship team, which will be recognized on Saturday. “He’s had a great impact on me and he’s been a great resource.” Noted that team had a huge impact on the program and Columbus as a whole. “Coming off of last year, there are no big heads. This team is hungry … We’ve got to go win this first game and they know that … We’ve got a lot to prove.”

Day said the defense is creating a lot of disruption up front, that the linebackers are diagnosing things a lot better and the secondary is playing well. “I think overall, across the board, there’s been improvement.”

Day said he isn’t sure if Knowles will coach from the field or the press box, though it will be decided later this week.

Day they’ve had an excellent preseason. “This team wants to be good and they have an edge to them.” Said that doesn’t mean anything until the game kicks off, though.

Day noted “the nation will be watching, and we’ll be front and center” against Notre Dame, but they “can’t make it bigger than it is.”

Day said they’ll continue to practice hard all the way up until game time and that will help them be ready mentally, physically and emotionally.

On offensive guard Matt Jones , who continued to fight for a starting spot rather than transfer elsewhere looking for playing time. “He kept coming every single day.”

Day said when he was the quarterbacks coach of the Philadelphia Eagles that he went against the New England Patriots, who he grew up rooting for, he didn't know if he was supposed to "cheer for the Patriots or try to beat them."

Day said he would be open to playing against his alma mater, New Hampshire, which is a Football Championship Subdivision school.

Knowles

Knowles said he coaches his players hard during the week to correct any mistakes before game day. “If they’re not ready, it’s my fault.”

Knowles said the Buckeyes are building a “mindset of greatness” and that the players would run through a wall for him, the rest of the staff and their teammates.

Knowles admitted he’s already made up his mind about coaching from the box or the field, but didn’t want to share. He also joked that he might spent one half in the box and the other on the field.

Knowles on Michael Mayer : “He’s an excellent player. He’s an NFL player.” Notes the Buckeyes have to game plan specifically for him.

"We're ready. We're 100 percent ready to go."

Knowles said he won’t take a second to appreciate the moment, but rather stay locked in on the task at hand. “That’s what the players need.”

Knowles on sophomore cornerback Denzel Burke : “He has the potential to be a great player and compete on the national stage.”

Knowles on coaching at Ohio State versus his previous stops at Duke and Oklahoma State: "The process is the same. The expectations are different."

Knowles on going up against a first-time starter at quarterback: “I don’t think it’s a benefit. IT’s kind of a wild card. You don’t really know what to expect.”

Knowles once again praised redshirt sophomore safety Lathan Ransom for his preseason and return from injury: “When you watch the film, anybody can see that he really jumps out.”

Knowles said redshirt junior linebacker Steele Chambers had continued to get better each day.

